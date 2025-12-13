WORCESTER, Mass. — One person suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree in Worcester on Friday evening, causing extensive damage to the store.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 867 Grafton Street when an elderly woman drove her car fully into the store, prompting first responders to tow the vehicle out.

The operator was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, while her passenger declined to be transported.

Fortunately, no one inside the building was injured.

Images from the scene show another car with damage as well.

0 of 44 Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (Paul Shea/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea) Woman suffers minor injuries after driving into a Dollar Tree in Worcester (PAUL SHEA/Paul Shea)

Customers were surprised to see that the door was locked, and the store was closed on Friday night.

“This is my Dollar Tree, this is where I come. This is where I do all my shopping, and I just feel sorry,” Paula Pietro-Malmquist said. “Thank god none of those kids were in front of that when it happened. I hope she is okay.”

Debris was scattered all over the sidewalk and into the parking lot. Broken glass, bricks, and other items covered the ground. Crews working to repair the front side of the store arrived after 8 p.m. Friday.

Worcester police, fire, and the building inspector are investigating the scene and have been contacted for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group