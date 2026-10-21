Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Dorchester

A person was rushed to the hospital with serious injrues after being hit by a car in Dorchester late Tuesday night,

Boston police told Boston 25 News that the woman was in the area of Columbia Road and Geneva Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle around 9:00 p.m.

The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

A Boston 25 News photographer witnessed a vehicle with a shattered windshield at the scene.

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