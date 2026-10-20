Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy Sr., dies at 42

WESTWOOD, Mass. — The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Ethel Kennedy has died.

Kyle Kennedy was the daughter of Michael Kennedy, who died in 1997.

According to an obituary, Kennedy died on Sept. 21 at her home in Westwood.

Kennedy was a passionate advocate for elementary education and charter schools, as well as for people living with disabilities.

No cause of death was listed. In 2020, Kennedy suffered a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed.

She is survived by her two young sons, Conor and Declan.

Kennedy was just 42 years old. Funeral services were private.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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