Methuen police search for teens on e-bikes after random assault on rail trail

A Methuen man who says he was randomly assaulted while walking along the Methuen Rail Trail is asking the teenagers involved to come forward.

Greg Curtis said he was walking on the rail trail around 5:30 p.m. Friday when he was attacked from behind without warning.

“From out of nowhere, suddenly I was blindsided from behind and got a punch to the kidney,” Curtis said. “Then I looked up and saw there were seven teens on e-bikes speeding away from the scene.”

Methuen police have released surveillance images of a group of teenagers on e-bikes who investigators believe may be connected to the assault. According to police, the group was traveling along the rail trail from Lawrence and heading north toward Salem, New Hampshire.

Curtis said one of the teens stood out to him after the attack.

“One of the teens had his hood up, but he turned,” Curtis said. “The one that hit me, the one with the red hoodie, smiled at what he had done.”

Although Curtis was not seriously injured, he said the group continued to harass other people using the trail.

“There were three ladies who they were yelling and swearing at, and they were quite upset,” Curtis said. “Then another woman, they came within an inch of hitting her.”

As police continue working to identify the teenagers, Curtis says he hopes the incident can become a learning experience.

“If they come forward, I am not going to press charges,” Curtis said. “Instead, though, there’s a catch. I want them to walk the rail trail with me 30 times in 30 days.”

Curtis said his goal is to help the teens understand that the popular community trail belongs to everyone.

“I just want to make it clear that this is not their rail trail and it’s not my rail trail,” he said. “It’s our rail trail.”

Methuen Mayor David Beauregard called the behavior a disgusting, cowardly attack and said it will not be tolerated.

Anyone who recognizes the teenagers shown in the surveillance images is asked to contact Methuen Police.

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