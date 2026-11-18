LITTLETON, Mass. — A woman was hit by a car in Littleton while walking in a crosswalk on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to officials, at around 8 a.m., a vehicle was traveling east on Great Road when they struck a woman who was in the crosswalk near Acton Toyota.

She was then taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Great Road was closed for two hours while police and fire worked the scene. It has since been reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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