Woman shot and killed near NH tent site identified

CONCORD, NH — Authorities on Monday released the identity of a woman shot and killed near a tent site in New Hampshire.

Concord police were dispatched to a tent site in a wooded area near Manchester Street in Concord on Friday and found 37-year-old Jillian Collins deceased from a gunshot wound.

Investigators have ruled Collins’ death a homicide.

“The investigation into Ms. Collins’ death is ongoing. Investigators are continuing to look into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and continue to ask any residents or citizens who may have information and have not already spoken with investigators to please contact the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600,” the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said in a statement.

