Woman hospitalized after shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A woman was shot in Dorchester Thursday night.

Police said they responded to a report of a person shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 765 Washington St.

Officers on scene said a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital.

Police did not share an update on the woman’s condition.

No arrests have been made.

Officers did not share any additional information.

The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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