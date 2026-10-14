Thousands seeking help through Gov. Healey’s heating assistance program

BOSTON — Thousands of Massachusetts residents are seeking help through Gov. Maura Healey’s new program aimed at reducing heating bills this winter.

Healey declared a state of emergency in early October due to high winter energy costs.

The heating assistance program offers a one-time emergency benefit of up to $680 for income-qualified households using home heating oil.

A spokesperson for the governor shared the following statement with Boston 25:

“In just one week, more than 10,000 people have expressed interest in our new middle-income heating assistance program, and we’re encouraged by the generosity of those who have stepped up to contribute to the Emergency Winter Warmth Fund. Governor Healey knows families are worried about how they’re going to afford to heat their homes this winter, and she’s committed to getting them the relief they need.”

Healey also announced the creation of a new Emergency Winter Warmth Fund in partnership with Congressman Joe Kennedy and Citizens Energy Corporation to help families struggling with heating costs this winter.

The fund has received an additional $100,000 in new contributions, with additional commitments expected.

To learn more about contributing to the Emergency Winter Warmth Fund, please visit Citizens Energy Corporation’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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