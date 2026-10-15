BPS security employee accused of raping woman at MSP barracks on Martha’s Vineyard

A Boston Public Schools employee is facing a rape charge following an alleged sexual assault on Martha’s Vineyard back in August. Newly obtained court audio reveals disturbing details of the allegations, along with previous harassment complaints involving two of the suspect’s former girlfriends.

Edward Brown, 27, of Boston, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday.

Brown worked in a security position at Boston Latin Academy, where he was arrested last week. Prosecutors said cocaine was discovered in his wallet during the arrest.

According to prosecutors, the alleged assault happened on August 15 in Oak Bluffs. Prosecutors say they received 911 calls about a distressed woman who was naked along the roadway near the Massachusetts State Police barracks.

The woman was later transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. During Brown’s arraignment, prosecutors described what the woman told investigators about the alleged assault.

“She woke up face down and naked in a bed, she tried to get up but the man came back into the room and forced himself on her. The man held her down by the neck,” a prosecutor said in court.

Prosecutors said the woman claims Brown allegedly approached her, groped her and bought her a drink.

The woman told investigators she later remembered waking up with Brown on top of her.

“She further explained that she fled down two flights of stairs and then out of the building and into the roadway,” prosecutors said.

During the arraignment, prosecutors also pointed to four police reports filed between March and August of this year, involving harassment complaints made by two of Brown’s former girlfriends.

Both women were granted restraining orders against Brown, according to prosecutors. One of those orders remains active.

Brown’s defense attorney pushed back against the commonwealth, emphasizing Brown’s ties to the community and background in education.

“He’s never been charged with a crime at 27 years old,” Brown’s attorney said in court. 3

The defense also argued that Brown had not violated either of the previous restraining orders and that Brown was aware of the allegations before his arrest but continued reporting to work.

“He knew of these allegations early on and in fact didn’t flee the commonwealth, went to work every day and in fact when the police came looking for him, he was right where they thought he was going to be,” Brown’s attorney said.

Brown held a secuirty position at Boston Latin Academy. BPS says Brown has been placed on administrative leave pending a termination hearing.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also addressed the allegations. “These allegations are absolutely horrific,” Wu said. “We need to ensure that every single one of our students and our school communities has high standards with safety and support surround them so obviously we are incredibly disturbed.”

Brown was released following his arraignment with conditions. The conditions include staying away from the alleged victim and witnesses and checking in with probation.

The court did not impose GPS monitoring or random alcohol testing as conditions of his release.

Brown is scheduled to return to court on December 3.

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