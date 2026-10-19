Woman resuscitated after crash in Carver

CARVER, MASS. — A 57-year-old woman was hospitalized after suffering an apparent medical emergency that led to a crash.

According to Police Chief Matthew Rayner, the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. in the area of 148 Center St.

Police believe the woman suffered a medical emergency while driving.

EMS crews performed CPR and were able to resuscitate her before she was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

No additional information about her condition was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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