Mass. state trooper injured after being struck during Lowell traffic stop

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts state trooper was struck by a car during a traffic stop in Lowell on Sunday night.

According to state police, a trooper out of the Concord Barracks stopped a black Infinity sedan for a license plate violation on Church Street in Lowell around 9 p.m.

Preliminary information shows the operator was removed from the vehicle and questioned about what appeared to be marijuana in the car.

The operator allegedly got back into the car and fled, striking the trooper.

The trooper sustained minor injuries. State police issued a BOLO for the suspect’s vehicle, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 23-year-old from Methuen faces numerous charges, including felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, number plate violation, no inspection sticker, furnishing marijuana to a person under 21-years-old, and failure to stop for police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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