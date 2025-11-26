Woman linked to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly arrested by ICE in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — ICE has reportedly arrested the mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew in Revere.

The woman is currently being held at an ICE facility in Louisiana, following her arrest by immigration agents, according to a report by WBUR.

WBUR says they were told by a Trump administration official that the child’s parents, Bruna Ferreira, the detained Boston-area resident originally from Brazil and Michael Leavitt, Karoline Leavitt’s brother, have not spoken in years.

Karoline Leavitt, a 28-year-old native of Atkinson, New Hampshire, has served as the White House Press Secretary since President Trump’s second term began in early 2025.

Boston 25 News has asked the White House for comment but has yet to hear back.

Boston 25 News has also reached out to ICE for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

