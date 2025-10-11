Woman killed in two-car crash in Bolton

BOTLON, Mass. — A woman is dead after a crash in Bolton on Saturday morning.

According to Bolton police, around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Wattaquadock Hill Road and Old Bay Road for reports of a two-car motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles, a Honda SUV and a Ford F-350 pickup truck, both with significant damage.

Police say that Honda was traveling southwest from Old Bay Road before striking the pickup truck that was traveling north on Wattaquadock.

The driver of the Honda SUV, a 59-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 20-year-old male, did not report any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

