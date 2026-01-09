Woman killed in raging fire that tore through Easton home

EASTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a raging fire that tore through a home in Easton late Thursday night, authorities announced Friday.

Firefighters responding to a medical call at a home on 44 North Main Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. found flames engulfing a large single-family home, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander, Easton Police Chief Keith Boone, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said in a joint news release.

Crews began attacking the blaze upon arrival and entered the home, where they found a woman dead. Her name hasn’t been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a formal identification procedure and determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death.

Officials noted that the fire went to four alarms, tearing quickly through the one-and-a-half-story structure.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about two hours but continued to extinguish hotspots throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

