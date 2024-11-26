Local

Woman found dead, man found with neck laceration inside home in western Mass., DA says

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Massachusetts State Police Cruiser
CHICOPEE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after police officers found a woman dead and a man suffering from a neck laceration inside a home in Chicopee on Tuesday morning, the district attorney said.

The man and woman were not identified. The man’s condition was not known on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation found that the incident was isolated with “no ongoing threat to the public,” District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, police received a 911 call reporting a disturbance in the 0-100 block of West Street, Gulluni said.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim in a bedroom suffering from a neck laceration. He was taken to a local hospital, Gulluni said.

Officers also found the body of a dead woman inside the home, Gulluni said.

The death and incident remain under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to Gulluni’s office and Chicopee Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

