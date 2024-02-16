Woman, firefighter hospitalized after raging blaze tears through Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after a raging blaze tore through a home in Lowell on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Temple Street around noon found a heavy fire burning on the second floor of the structure, according to Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron.

Firefighters were able to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor and stabilize her for transport to the hospital, Charron said. There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries or condition.

“We got her outside pretty quickly and got her to EMS,” Charron explained. “She was transported to a local hospital and then flown to Boston.”

Charron said a firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Video shared with Boston 25 showed heavy flames shooting from the second floor before crews arrived at the scene.

A total of five people were displaced by the fire, according to Charron.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

