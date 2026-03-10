Woman dies after Southbridge house fire, officials say

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — One person is dead after a raging fire in Southbridge on Monday.

A woman in her 60s died after the fire began in the first-floor kitchen of the South Street home on Monday afternoon.

The woman was first taken to UMass Memorial Harrington Hospital before being flown to Mass General, where she passed away.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one,” said Southbridge Chief Paul Normandin in a statement. “On behalf of the Southbridge Fire Department, Southbridge Police Department, and our community, they have our deep and sincere condolences.”

Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Officials say firefighters who responded to fight the blaze did not hear any fire alarms at the scene.

“Please, if you do just one thing today, take five minutes to check the smoke alarms in your home,” said Chief Normandin. “Check the manufacturing date on the back to be sure they’re less than 10 years old, test them to be sure they’re working properly, and put fresh alkaline batteries in alarms that use them. And if you need help with any of these actions, just call us.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

