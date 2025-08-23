Woman dies after being pulled from wreckage of crash on I-195 in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A woman died after she was pulled from the wreckage of a crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 21 shortly before 3:30 a.m. found a woman trapped in her vehicle, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Crystal Mullens, 36, of Freetown, was extricated from the vehicle, but she didn’t survive her injuries.

A passenger in Mullens' vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dartmouth crash

Video from the scene of the crash showed a crumpled red sedan being loaded onto a tow truck.

State police detectives assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group