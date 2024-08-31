Woman dead after street racing crash in Plymouth, police say

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A woman is dead after a street racing crash in Plymouth.

On Friday around 10:30 p.m., State Police responded to reports of a 3-car crash on Route 3 South in Plymouth at mile marker 5.8.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman in her late 20s who had been ejected from a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Anthony Bradley, 30, of Plymouth.

EMS transported the woman to a nearby location where she was med flighted to a Boston hospital. She died at the Boston hospital due to her injuries. Bradley sustained serious injuries that required hospitalization at Beth Israel Plymouth. He was also med-flighted to a Boston hospital for additional care.

According to witnesses on the scene, Bradley may have been racing another vehicle when he struck a Mini Cooper in the right travel lane that he was passing on his left side.

The Jeep rolled over as a result of the crash, struck a third vehicle while crossing the highway, and came to rest straddling the left passing lane and the median, police say.

The third vehicle in the crash fled the scene and police have issued a Law enforcement issued a BOLO for a dark green or blue Dodge Challenger with significant front-end damage.

Bradley will face several charges in connection with the crash, including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation, breakdown lane violation, and speeding.

He will be arraigned at Plymouth District Court when medically able to do so, state police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group