Woman charged with murder after man with head injury dies outside New Bedford supermarket, DA says

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the homicide of Stephen Oswald outside of a New Bedford supermarket, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Friday.

Nina Busnengo, of Mattapoisett and New Bedford, was ordered held without bail on Thursday, after authorities filed a new criminal complaint in New Bedford District Court charging Busnengo with murder, Quinn said in a statement.

Oswald, a 58-year-old man from New Bedford, was found suffering from an apparent head injury outside Seabra Foods on Rockdale Avenue during the early morning hours of Aug. 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities earlier arrested Busnengo and initially charged her with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 20, New Bedford Police received a 911 call reporting an injured man at 41 Rockdale Ave., in front of Seabra Foods.

When officers arrived, they found Oswald, the victim, with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at 3:56 a.m.

The homicide remains under investigation by state police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office and New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

