Homicide investigation underway after male found with head injury near New Bedford business, DA says

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford after police found a male near a local supermarket with an apparent head injury, the district attorney said Tuesday.

The victim, whose name or age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead a few minutes after police responded to the scene, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

At approximately 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call for a male with injury at 41 Rockdale Ave. in front of Seabra Foods, Quinn said.

When first responders arrived, the found the victim suffering from an apparent head injury, Quinn said. The victim was pronounced dead a few minutes later, at 3:56 a.m.

Police on Tuesday cordoned off a parking lot area outside Seabra Foods with yellow police tape.

Investigators were seen collecting evidence into plastic bags, while a drone also flew over the area.

State Police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office, New Bedford Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

