Arrest made, victim identified in homicide outside New Bedford business

NEW BEDFORD, Mass — The suspect in a homicide outside a New Bedford supermarket Tuesday has been arrested, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Officials say 58-year-old Stephen Oswald, of New Bedford, was found with a head injury outside of Seabra Foods on Rockdale Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Oswald was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Nina Busnengo, whose last known address is in Mattapoisett, has been arrested and is facing charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, the DA says.

Busnengo is expected to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Wednesday morning.

Police cordoned off a parking lot area outside Seabra Foods with yellow police tape.

Investigators were seen collecting evidence into plastic bags, while a drone also flew over the area.

Scene of fatal stabbing at New Bedford supermarket

