Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in parking lot of New Hampshire restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman surrendered to police on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a restaurant in New Hampshire, authorities said.
Maria Camila Posada Canizales, 27, is being held on a charge of conduct after an accident pending a court appearance on Tuesday, according to the Manchester Police Department.
Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the Taco Bell on 1050 Second Street in Manchester around 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 17 found a 60-year-old woman injured in the parking lot, police announced Tuesday.
The victim, who police identified as Juliana Harbeck, of Rindge, was rushed to a local hospital, where she later passed away.
“The investigation determined that Harbeck had been hit by a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene,” the department said in a statement.
Posada Canizales was later identified as the alleged driver involved in the crash, and a warrant was obtained by police, leading to her arrest.
There were no additional details immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
