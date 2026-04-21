Woman charged in crash in Mass. town that left 4th-grade girl dead to face a judge

DUDLEY, Mass. — The woman arrested in connection with a crash in Webster earlier this month that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.

Sherrie Plitouke, 35, of Southbridge, is slated to be arraigned in Dudley District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide, negligent operation, and speeding in the death of Marleigh Guevara, according to the Webster Police Department.

Plitouke has been held on $100,000 bail since her arrest on April 17.

Sherry Plitouke's booking photo Courtesy: Dudley Police Department

Investigators say Guevara was playing outside her home on School Street in Webster on the afternoon of April 11 when she was struck by Plitouke.

Guevara, who was a fourth-grade student at Park Avenue Elementary, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities noted that one week before the crash, Plitouke had been arrested on an OUI charge in Dudley. Police say she was found asleep behind the wheel and that officers searched her car and found what were believed to be bags of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Marleigh Rose

Guevara would have turned 11 in September and also had three sisters, according to her mother.

Hundreds of family and friends recently honored Guevara’s life at a candlelight vigil, remembering her as “someone who was always lovable.”

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

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