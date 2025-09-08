Woman caught in scandal at Coldplay concert files for divorce

FOXBORO, Mass. — A former tech company executive is filing for divorce, more than a month after being caught on camera with the company’s CEO.

Kristin Cabot was the Chief People Officer for “Astronomer.”

Back in July, a video went viral of CEO Andy Byron holding Cabot on the “kiss cam” at Coldplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in July.

Multiple reports say Cabot has filed for divorce from her husband in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When the two were displayed, they quickly shied away from the camera.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin remarked.

Both Byron and Cabot resigned from their positions after the viral moment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

