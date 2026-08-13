Woman bitten by a fox in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman was bitten by a fox Thursday morning in Worcester.

According to police, officers responded to the back of a home on Granite Street around 9:45 a.m.

The woman suffered injuries to her foot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not immediately available.

The fox was located, euthanized, and will be sent to the state for rabies testing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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