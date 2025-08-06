Woman arrested, charged with reckless operation offenses after leading Webster police on chase

WEBSTER, Mass. — A woman has been arrested and charged with multiple reckless operation offenses after leading Webster police officers on a pursuit.

37-year-old Krysta Soldi is being charged with:

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended Driver’s License; Subsequent Offense

According to the Webster Police Department, the incident began around 2:03 p.m. when Officer Shane Murray noticed a Honda Civic driving on Pleasant Street. Murray identified the vehicle from previous encounters.

Officer Murray notified patrolling Officer Sean Ebbeling of what he saw, who then located the Civic on Bigelow Road. They identified the driver to be Soldi, who was operating with a suspended license and had been charged numerous times in the past months.

Soldi then passed Officer Ebbeling at a high rate of speed, which then began a pursuit. Soldi began driving around 70 mph before going on to Worcester Road, ignoring stop lights, at which speeds increased to approximately 80 mph.

Officer Ebbeling radioed other working officers about the vehicle fleeing from him, which appeared to be driving towards Oxford on Route 12.

After losing sight of the vehicle for a brief time, until Officer Ebbeling approached the intersection of Worcester Road and Cudworth Road, where he saw the Honda Civic had crashed into the median.

With sparks flying from underneath the vehicle, Soldi exited the vehicle, refusing to listen to Officer Ebbeling’s commands. Then, Sergeant Mroczek, Officer Murray, and Officer Trinque, along with Oxford and Dudley Police Officers, aided Ebbling in apprehending Soldi and removing a passenger in the vehicle.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

