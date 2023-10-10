Woman alleging sexual assault from Brigham and Women’s doctor to encourage others to speak out

BOSTON — A woman alleging that she was a victim of sexual assault at the hands of Brigham and Women’s doctor is scheduled to speak on Tuesday, encouraging other victims to come forward as well.

The woman will ask 100 others to seek justice against Dr. Derrick Todd for allegedly performing unnecessary pelvic and breast examinations, a press release from Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise (Peiffer Wolf) and Justice Law Collaborative stated.

Todd was recently terminated following an investigation into anonymous complaints, a healthcare official said last Friday.

The hospital initially placed Todd, a rheumatologist at Brigham and Women’s Rheumatology Center at Faulkner Hospital, on administrative leave before making the decision to end his employment, according to Dr. Charles Morris, the Brigham’s chief medical officer and senior vice president for medical affairs.

Brigham notified the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, which labeled the allegations as “gynecology-related” and “improper choice of treatment.” The Boston Globe reported that Todd is facing a lawsuit for allegedly performing pelvic and breast exams that were not medically indicated.

On Sept. 5, 2023, Todd voluntarily agreed to stop practicing, according to the board.

Ingrid S. Martin, an attorney representing Todd, said he hasn’t seen the allegations in the lawsuit.

“Dr. Todd has not seen the allegations in any lawsuit filed against him. Over the course of his career, he has been an outstanding rheumatologist and internist. To the extent that anyone is bringing claims against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against such claims vigorously. We are cooperating fully with any investigation by the Board of Registration in Medicine.”

A press conference will be held around 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

