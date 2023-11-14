Woman accused of impersonating a Boston Public Schools student indicted on new charges, DA says

BOSTON — A grown woman who allegedly posed as a student in multiple Boston High Schools was indicted on a slew of new charges on Tuesday, officials say.

32-year-old Shelby Hewitt, who was already facing 7 counts of fraud, has been indicted on 3 counts of forgery, 2 counts of common law forgery, 1 count of uttering, larceny over $1,200, ID theft, and false claims to an employer, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Hewitt is a former social worker for the Department of Child and Family Services (DCF) and allegedly attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School while using the student transfer process and enrolling under multiple pseudonyms.

Her alleged misdeeds came to light in June when a man posing as her foster parent tried withdrawing her from English High School after being there for only a week.

In July, she pleaded not guilty in West Roxbury District Court.

Hewitt is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court in December on these new charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

