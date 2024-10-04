With the election approaching, ballot question 4 would legalize the purchase of natural psychedelics

BOSTON — The November election is fast approaching in Massachusetts. Question four on the ballot would legalize natural psychedelics, like magic mushrooms.

If passed it would allow anyone 21 years old or older to buy psychedelic mushrooms and plants. Supports said if it can help them with their mental health in ways other therapies can’t.

“I repressed a lot of things really deep down and the first thing it did was let me feel all of those,” said Emily Oneschuck, Grassroots Campaign Director, Yes on 4.

Oneschuck said mushrooms helped her deal with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and grief after her brother was shot and killed and she returned from the Navy.

“It let me remember what it was like to feel rested and safe,” she said.

The proposed law would allow someone to buy the products at a licensed facility and take them supervised. It would also allow people to grow some at home and share it. A psychiatrist at Tuft’s University said psychedelics don’t cause dependence but are addictive.

“They cause hallucinations and delusions, so things happen in the brain in terms of certain receptors but the most important thing is that clinically the experience of the person is that they have visual hallucinations they see things, they hear things, they have false beliefs, they can get paranoid,” said Nassir Ghaemi, Professor of Psychiatry.

James Davis, the Co-founder of Bay Staters for Natural Medicine is strongly against question 4.

“It would create an unaffordable system where the people who could benefit most who are struggling with addiction or veterans will be completely locked out from affording these treatments,” said Davis.

He said the group has worked to de-prioritize psychedelic arrests in eight towns and thinks mushrooms could be dangerous in the wrong hands.

“If someone uses mushrooms and they don’t know what they’re doing at a festival or at a party where there’s a lot going on they can have a pretty miserable experience that can be traumatic,” said Davis.

Information on all ballot questions can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group