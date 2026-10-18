Salem attempts to break Guinness World Record with sea of witch hats

SALEM, Mass. — In honor of Salem’s 400th anniversary, hundreds of people gathered Saturday in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

The city invited participants to gather at Salem Wharf wearing witch hats as part of the record attempt.

Keolis handed out 1,000 hats at Salem Station Saturday morning on a first-come, first-served basis to people heading into the city.

The city also sold Salem 400+ witch hats to benefit HAWC, Healing Abuse Working for Change.

Mayor Dominick Pangallo thanked everyone who participated in the event in a post on Facebook.

Guinness World Records has not yet confirmed whether the record was broken.

Keolis and the MBTA are providing expanded weekend service to Salem throughout October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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