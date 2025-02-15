Wiretapping, Burglary, and numerous other charges placed against Hudson, New Hampshire man

HUDSON, N.H. — A Hudson man is facing a slew of privacy violations following an extensive investigation by authorities.

Steven Jacques, 54, of Hudson, New Hampshire was arrested after occupants found a hidden camera inside a private bedroom of a Hudson Residence.

Once reported to the authorities, Hudson police were able to identify information from it, which led to the arrest of Jacques. It is believed that Jacques had been conducting privacy violations for some time now.

In a statement released by the Hudson Police Department, they said “[They are] committed to safeguarding the privacy and security of our residents. Mr. Jacques’s illegal actions represent a severe breach of trust and privacy, and we are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community.”

Jacques is being charged with Wiretapping, Burglary, Falsifying Physical Evidence, Criminal Trespass, and numerous counts of Violation of Privacy.

Jacques is being held on Preventative detention and will appear in court on February 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

