In one final wintry gasp, a portion of interior New England experienced a plowable snow this weekend.

In fact, for some towns like Princeton and Ashburnham, where 9.0″ of snow was measured, it was the biggest of the winter season!

From Wintry Weekend to Warmer Week

Along with the snow came colder weather, of course. Highs ranged from the low 30s to mid-40s out there, not particularly close to our mid-50s averages. However, springtime in New England is known for some of its bigger temperature fluctuations, and this week will prove that.

As our coastal storm backs away on Monday, clear skies will return. Not only with this bring nicer weather in general, but it will restore some of the warmth we’ve recently missed out on.

Highs are likely to reach the mid-60s and may even have some upside beyond that on Monday. The 60-degree weather will take us into Tuesday as well, just grab an umbrella because there will be a couple of rounds of showers with the warmer weather too.

From Wintry Weekend to Warmer Week

