Wintry mix moving into the area that will affect Tuesday evening commute

DEDHAM, Mass. — A wintry mix of snow and rain is moving into the area and will impact the Tuesday evening commute.

The day will start off cold, with temperatures in the teens. Light snow is expected to begin around noon before mixing with and changing to rain.

“It’s not a ton of accumulation — a wash-away coating is possible in the Boston area and south of the Pike. North and west of 495, we’re expecting a coating to 2 inches. We could see some light snow and light ice in those locations,” Meteorologist Shiri Spear said.

Tuesday afternoon & night we'll see a flip from snow to rain. Slippery travel mainly north & west of 495 with minor snow/ice. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/mfrZPxinik — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 2, 2026

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, precipitation will transition from snow to rain.

Slippery travel is mainly expected north and west of 495, where minor snow and ice accumulations are possible.

As temperatures drop overnight, minor accumulation may continue along the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border.

Most areas will see a coating of 2 inches, with up to 3 inches at higher elevations. Light icing is also possible in those spots.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday for northern Connecticut, northwest Rhode Island, and western, central, and northeastern Massachusetts.

Milder temperatures return for the rest of the week, along with on-and-off showers.

More unsettled weather is expected Thursday night into Friday — and possibly this weekend — though it’s still too early to determine specific impacts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

