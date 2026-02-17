Winter weather advisory issued for central and western Mass.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

The advisory, issued for much of central and western Massachusetts, will be in effect until 4 a.m. on Thursday. The counties included in the advisory include Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Worcester, and Hampshire County.

According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations are expected between 2″ and 4″.

Travel will likely be impacted Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night due to low visibility at times and snow-covered roads.

Boston 25 meteorologists are reporting that precipitation will be heavier Wednesday afternoon and night with a mix of rain and snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of MA (west of 495) from Wednesday afternoon lasting until 4 AM Thursday. Some slick travel will be possible at times! pic.twitter.com/mNtF9tQ9F5 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 17, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

