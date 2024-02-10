Winter storm watch issued for parts of Mass. as another storm set to hit region early next week

A winter storm watch was been issued for a system expected to bring snow, wind, and coastal flooding to parts of Massachusetts early next week.

The winter storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service Saturday afternoon for Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Hampden; Western Norfolk; and Western Plymouth for the storm expected to reach New England Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The track will pass offshore Monday night to Tuesday morning with the chance for snow inland and some mixing/rain along the southeastern coast and Cape.

According to the NWS, snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are possible throughout the area and can impact the Tuesday morning commute.

“A further track inland would mean a warmer track, we’re not seeing that so much anymore and it does look like a classic nor’easter with snow but also rain and a mix in some spots,” Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Saturday morning weather forecast.

It's too early for specific numbers with our next storm, since it still hasn't fully formed. Right now it does look like parts of our area could see more than 6" of snow. We will also have to deal with some wind & coastal issues. Stay with us as we track this next impact storm! pic.twitter.com/omr5eC2MZE — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 10, 2024

Wind and coastal concerns will also be involved in this storm, Graf said.

“If that track pushes it further out it will be a cold track but also less snow,” Graf added.

Snow Probability as of Saturday morning Snow Probability as of Saturday morning

Southwest of Boston will see the highest chance of snow as of Saturday morning, but that could as change as the storm continues to form.

“It’s still too early to put an actual snowfall total map because we are still several days out,” Graf said.

Graf says the details of the storm are still coming into focus.

