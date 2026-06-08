Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — A teen is in the hospital for serious injuries after being struck by a car in Belmont on Monday, according to police.

The 16-year-old girl was hit at the intersection of Concord Ave and Winter Street shortly after 4:00 p.m.

She was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital for serious injuries but she is expected to survive, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

“Chief Smith and the Belmont Police Department hope for a swift recovery for the pedestrian,” the police department posted on Facebook.

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