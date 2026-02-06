Winter storm watch, advisory issued for parts of Mass. ahead of weekend snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch and a winter weather advisory have been issued for parts of Massachusetts ahead of a system that could dump more than half a foot of snow in some communities.

The winter storm watch is in effect for Essex County, including the cities of Lawrence and Gloucester, from late Friday night through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The Boston 25 Weather team is projecting 3 to 6 inches of snow for the storm watch area, with an isolated chance for up to 8 inches of snow.

Newest weekend snow map for Massachusetts

“Heavy snow possible,” the NWS warned. “Roads will become snow-covered. Travel could be very difficult.”

The winter weather advisory is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties for 4 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with possibly up to 6 inches is possible in spots under the advisory. Winds could also gust as high as 40 mph in those areas.

New snow alerts

Parts of Worcester, Middlesex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties are also under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned drivers in those counties to plan on slippery road conditions.

An extreme cold warning is also in effect for parts of central and western Massachusetts, where wind chills as low as -30 are possible on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

