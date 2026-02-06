Extreme cold warning in Massachusetts: Wind chills of -30 possible this weekend

WORCESTER, Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of Massachusetts this weekend due to dangerous wind chills that could cause frostbite.

The warning is in effect for Worcester, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties from 6 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Wind chills in these areas are expected to drop to between -20 and -30 degrees.

“Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the NWS warned.

The extreme cold follows expected snowfall across the region. Worcester could see up to six inches of snow before the wind chills drop.

Bay Staters are urged to stay indoors during the warning period. For those who must go outside, it’s recommended to dress in layers, covering all exposed skin, and update family or friends on your location frequently.

Officials also suggest that drivers maintain at least a half tank of gasoline and prepare a winter survival kit.

Pedro Vega, a resident of Worcester, noted that the cold temperatures can be deceptive for those engaging in physical activity like jogging or walking. He emphasized the importance of staying bundled up even when the body feels warm from exercise.

“Some people don’t understand you see people all the time walking, shirts, jogging and you’re sweating when you’re jogging and then when you stop for a minute, you actually don’t understand how cold it is because your body is heating up and you’re sweating so you know people should definitely bundle up with the jogging walking whatever they’re doing you know,” Vega said.

Boston 25 News contacted the city of Worcester this morning to inquire about the potential opening of emergency warming shelters. Local officials often open these facilities during extreme temperatures to assist vulnerable populations.

Residents are encouraged to adjust their outdoor plans during the coldest parts of the day.

