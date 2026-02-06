New Mass. snowfall map: Weekend storm could bring up to half a foot of snow

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new snow map issued Friday by the Boston 25 Weather team shows the possibility for up to a half-foot of snow, with higher isolated totals, in parts of Massachusetts this weekend.

After some possible coastal flurries on Friday, the winter storm arrives with snow filling in after midnight across the region and continuing throughout most of Saturday.

“Around midday and afternoon, it does look like some of the steadiest, heaviest snow is probably going to be along the immediate coastline,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. “The whole thing ends by the evening. So by 6 or 7 p.m., the snow is over in Boston. It takes a little bit longer to shut off on Saturday night on the Cape. ”

Widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected.

Higher amounts of 3 to 6 inches of snow are likely in eastern Massachusetts and in bands inland, too. A few isolated spots could even get up to 8 inches of snow.

Newest weekend snow map for Massachusetts

“Immediate coastline, and along and to the east of 128, I’m thinking 3 to 6, even locally, higher totals are possible on the North Shore,” Spear said.

An inland band of snow, likely by Worcester and Franklin counties, remains “trickier to place” as of Friday morning.

“We are expecting a strip of some higher snow totals, that could again be in that 3 to 6 range. I would expect that over the next 12 hours, we’re probably going to be manipulating that a little bit based on the latest trends,” Spear said.

In a post on X, Spear noted, “Think of it as trying to pinpoint exactly where a thunderstorm will pop up.”

The coast should see 3-6" Saturday, but there may be another band of higher amounts inland.

Placing that inland band is tricky, so that's the area to watch for tweaks today. Think of it as trying to pinpoint exactly where a thunderstorm will pop up.@boston25 #mawx #nhwx #boston pic.twitter.com/sYaNunHM99 — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 6, 2026

Parts of southern New Hampshire also fall in the band that could bring up 6 inches of snow.

On the heels of the fresh snowfall, extreme cold will flow in Saturday night with subzero wind chills. That blustery, brutal air will last all day Sunday, with the risk of frostbite

“Feels-like” temperatures in parts of Massachusetts could be as low as -20 degrees on Sunday morning.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page and download the Boston 25 Weather app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group