Winter storm headed for Massachusetts: Latest timeline, likely snow totals, expected road conditions

DEDHAM, Mass. — A storm packing a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected to move into Massachusetts on Wednesday night and cause slick travel conditions for Thursday morning.

Depending on where you live in the Bay State, you might need a snow brush, snow shovel, or nothing at all.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of central and western Massachusetts, where the heaviest snowfall is expected, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

STORM TIMELINE

Clouds will build throughout Wednesday, with the chance for flurries far inland and a spot shower starting around 4 or 5 p.m., but the main event arrives around 10 p.m.

The heaviest snow and rain will fall overnight into the Thursday morning, leading to a wet commute to school and work.

“It peaks overnight and early Thursday morning, which means a snowy and wet commute, depending on where you are,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

Snow squalls, which are brief, powerful bursts of heavy snowfall that quickly reduce visibility and are often accompanied by gusty winds, are possible Thursday afternoon.

The weather then turns dry and the wind will intensify Thursday night into Friday, with 30-40 mph gusts expected.

SNOW AND RAIN FORECAST

Conditions will vary across Massachusetts.

A coating of up to 3 inches of snow will likely fall north and west of Route 128/Interstate 95. One to 3 inches of snow is on tap for points north and wester of Interstate 495.

The highest totals will be at elevations, where some spots northwest of Worcester could see 3 to 5 inches of snow. There is a chance for 3 to 6 inches of snow in northwestern Massachusetts.

Communities closer to the coast will see snow and rain, but sticking will be difficult with temperatures expected to remain above freezing.

A grassy coating of snow east of 128 into Boston is possible, but roads will generally be wet from plain rain in the city and across southeastern Massachusetts.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Drivers traveling on roads north and west of I-495 should plan for snowy roads on Thursday morning.

Roads will likely be slushy or wet along I-95 west to I-495.

Roads on the I-95 corridor east to the coast will be wet from rain.

COLD SETS IN AFTER THE STORM

After the storm, it’s back to frigid temperatures.

“The warmest wind chill I see is 22 on Friday, so Friday is going to be cold and windy,” Spear said in her forecast.

The weekend looks to be dry and partly cloudy.

Rain showers are in the forecast for early next week.

