Wind advisory in Massachusetts: Gusts up to 50 mph could down trees, knock out power

DEDHAM, Mass. — A wind advisory is in effect in Massachusetts through late Thursday night after a winter storm moved through, leaving more than a half foot of snow behind in many communities.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for parts of Berkshire Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, Middlesex, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties until 10 p.m.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the NWS warned in the advisory. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.”

Wind gusts could hit 50 mph in the impacted areas.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico advised Bay Staters to charge up their electronic devices, especially those who live in areas that saw heavier snowfall earlier in the day, including Worcester County and western Massachusetts.

As of early Thursday afternoon, there were more than 2,500 power outages in Massachusetts, many of which were clustered in the central part of the state.

There’s also a chance for snow squalls during the afternoon hours, according to Antico.

“Snow squalls honestly are similar to summertime thunderstorms. They are quick-hitting and often dangerous bursts of snow,” Antico said. “They can last as little as five minutes...Sunny one moment, snowing hard the next, and then it’s often gone again.”

Come Friday morning, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens across Massachusetts.

“You’ll want to clear the snow and slush out now because it’s going to freeze,” Antico warned.

