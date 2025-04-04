24 families displaced after blaze rips through Stoughton apartment building

STOUGHTON, Mass. — At least two dozen families were forced out of their homes after a raging blaze tore through an apartment building in Stoughton early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the Stone Ends Apartments on Wheeler Circle around 1 a.m. were greeted by intense flames burning through the roof of one of the units inside the complex, according to the Stoughton Fire Department.

Fire officials said the blaze was trapped on a third-floor balcony when they arrived, prompting a four-alarm attack on ladder trucks from all sides of the building.

The fire got into the attic and raced across the length of the building, causing a partial roof collapse. Fortunately, crews stopped it from spreading to a neighboring unit.

There were no injuries reported among residents of the building but one firefighter was sent to the hospital.

The Red Cross is working to get housing for the 24 families who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

