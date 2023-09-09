Wild weather sends trees, power lines toppling down across Mass. communities damaging homes and cars

MASSACHUSETTS — Friday storms bring strong winds, lightning and rain to much of Massachusetts as the region remains under severe thunderstorm watch.

Much of central and western Massachusetts including Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire counties are under as severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Friday night. This storm comes after much of New England was under a heat advisory while experiencing extreme heat and high humidity, making the climate ideal for storms to form.

The wild weather moved across the region Friday afternoon, toppling over trees and downing power lines.

“We heard heavy winds and saw lots of hail,” said a Boxboro resident after severe weather came through.

In Boxboro, police urging residents to call 911 to report power outages after multiple power lines and trees came down blocking Burroughs Road.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a tree snapped in half and landed on their car.

“We heard heavy winds and saw lots of hail” after the Severe Weather came through in Boxborogh many down trees and power lines down on Burroughs Rd! One tree snapped in half and landed on someone’s car. One person was taken in the ambulance. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2Sj7LFH3g6 — Chetan Rakieten (@chetanrakieten) September 8, 2023

National Grid and Eversource have been called to several towns and cities across the Baystate for thousands of reported power outages. According to MEMA, 52,000 customers are without power as of 8:30 p.m.

Over in Andover several roads continue to be impassable as a result of downed trees or tree limbs. Most Andover residents are without power Friday night after a widespread reports of downed live wires across roads and sidewalks.

“We expect that unsafe conditions will continue into Saturday and Sunday,” according to the Town of Andover page. “We appreciate the community’s understanding that the impacts from this storm, including power outages, will last multiple days.”

Andover Police and Fire, along with the Department of Public Works, are continuing to respond to calls for service throughout the town.

In Westboro, there was a live electrical wire down on Route 30.

In Southboro, Parkerville Road is closed due to a large pine falling down during the moving storm.

In Maynard, police and Eversource are responding to multiple trees and live wires down. “Please use caution if traveling,” according to officials.

Storm video in North Andover shows heavy winds and sideways rain.

Acton Fire is responding to several trees down on houses and cars, causing severe damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

