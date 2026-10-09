Healey, Minogue clash over cost of living, Trump and immigration in heated governor’s debate

BOSTON — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue sparred over the state’s high cost of living, immigration enforcement and the influence of former President Donald Trump during a heated one-hour gubernatorial debate Thursday night.

The cost of living emerged as the dominant topic of the debate, with both candidates offering sharply different approaches to lowering costs for Massachusetts residents.

Healey repeatedly tied Minogue to Trump, arguing that the Republican candidate’s support for the former president and his policies would hurt Massachusetts families.

“The best thing that Mike Minogue could do to lower costs in this state is to call his friend Donald Trump or VP Vance, who he supported, who he gave a million dollars to, and say end this war, cut it out with the tariffs,” Healey said. “These things are raising our prices.”

Minogue pushed back, accusing the governor of focusing on national politics instead of his proposals for the state.

“You keep blaming someone in D.C. and we know who it is,” Minogue said. “I am Mike Minogue. I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a combat veteran, I’m a person who ran a business. I’m in the communities of nonprofits. You keep trying to name-call. You know what you’re doing. You keep name-calling me. You know what? I have a plan to lower costs.”

At one point, the debate became particularly tense as the candidates exchanged sharp words, leading to a discussion about integrity and accountability.

Beyond the economy, the candidates also clashed over education and immigration enforcement.

Healey criticized immigration enforcement efforts, saying some residents are living in fear because of actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We’ve got little kids afraid to go to school, people afraid to go to work, people afraid to go to church because of ICE, and Mike, you support ICE,” Healey said.

Minogue defended his position, saying his focus is on public safety.

“I am anti-violent criminal and drug dealer, and what I want to do is make sure we protect everybody out there,” he said.

Following the debate, Healey stopped to answer questions from reporters and said she was personally bothered by comments Minogue made during the exchange.

“One thing that I really take issue with is that he was questioning my integrity, and that’s something that I just was personally offended by,” Healey said.

Minogue did not take questions from reporters afterward. Speaking briefly before leaving, he described the event positively.

“I thought it was a fun debate and it remains to be one of the most remarkable, rewarding experiences of my life,” Minogue said. “We had a great time, so I appreciate all the people that watched.”

Minogue’s campaign said he left immediately after the debate because he had another event to attend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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