Extreme Heat in September

HOTTEST OF THE… SUMMER?

The heat continues to build Thursday. Boston may make the low 90s with a wind shift to the southwest. The hottest day of the summer was 91 in Boston, happening three times in July. There is the real possibility Boston will top that! The humidity continues at tropical levels, making it feel closer to 100. A HEAT ADVISORY will continue for that reason. In fact, it’ll continue through Friday. These are days to limit outdoor activity and keep cool and hydrated.

INTO THE WEEKEND

It won’t be as hot Friday, but 90 is certainly within range. Expect the summer warm temperatures to continue into Saturday, though the risk of thunderstorms increases through the weekend.

Don’t expect relief from the humidity until early next week.

