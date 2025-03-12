Wild Video: Snowboarder outraces avalanche on Mount Washington

A camera got the wild moment a snowboarder outraced an avalanche on Mount Washington Tuesday.

Video shared by the Mount Washington Observatory shows the snowboarder outpacing the cascade of snow as they head down Tuckerman’s Ravine.

The snowboarder was not injured.

A video of yesterday's avalanche in Tuckerman's Ravine captured by the Wildcat cam. In the top left corner, the snowboarder can be seen beginning to drop into the bowl. After the camera zooms, the snowboarder can be seen outrunning the avalanche. No one involved was injured. pic.twitter.com/27Ya6lGHR6 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) (@MWObs) March 12, 2025

