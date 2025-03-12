Local

Wild Video: Snowboarder outraces avalanche on Mount Washington

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

A camera got the wild moment a snowboarder outraced an avalanche on Mount Washington Tuesday.

Video shared by the Mount Washington Observatory shows the snowboarder outpacing the cascade of snow as they head down Tuckerman’s Ravine.

The snowboarder was not injured.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read