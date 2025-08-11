Wild crash in Mass. town leaves vehicles stacked on top of each other

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — One person was flown to the hospital after a wild crash in a Massachusetts town on Sunday night left two vehicles stacked on top of each other.

The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the Worcester County town of Blackstone.

A Jeep driver collided with a tree and came to rest on top of another vehicle, according to the Blackstone Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated at least one person from the wreckage.

Additional firefighters from Woonsocket and North Smithfield were called to the scene to assist with the establishment of a landing zone for a medical helicopter.

A photo shared by the fire department showed the mangled vehicle lodged against a tree.

There were no additional details immediately available.

At 9:38 PM tonight, a report was received regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle colliding with a tree.... Posted by Blackstone Fire Department on Sunday, August 10, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group