Why ‘habit stacking’ could be the key to making healthier routines stick

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — How many times have you promised yourself you’d exercise more, drink more water, or finally start meditating? Most of us have good intentions, but new habits are hard to keep.

Now experts say the secret may not be finding more motivation; it’s connecting a new habit to one you already do every single day.

From brushing your teeth to pouring your morning coffee to locking the front door, your day is filled with routines your brain runs almost on autopilot.

Those routines are powerful because your brain already expects them. So instead of creating a brand-new habit from scratch, experts said you should attach it to something you never forget to do. It’s called habit stacking.

“Pairing something new that you wanna start doing, along with something that you do every day,” said psychologist Kathleen McHugh.

A study found there was a 64% higher success rate with habit stacking compared to creating standalone habits.

“One of the common mistakes is trying to do too much,” said McHugh.

First, make sure you create a “stack” that makes sense. For example: after brushing your teeth, floss. After you pour your morning coffee, drink a glass of water.

After you sit down at your desk, take three deep breaths; try some quick meditation.

Making dinner? Turn on your favorite playlist. Dance while you chop vegetables. Those extra few minutes of movement can help boost your mood while making a chore feel a lot less like work.

“Just see yourself making progress, you know, to see yourself able to accomplish something that you set your mind out,” she said.

Experts said attaching a new, healthy habit to something you already do every day can make it much easier to remember and more likely to stick.

Here’s one for all the ones with pets! You haven’t been on a run in ages, but you never fail to walk your dog. After your canine’s constitutional, commit to running for at least five minutes. If you follow through, reward yourself with a relaxing bath.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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