Investigation underway after 2 people, cat found dead inside Attleboro home

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two people and a cat were found dead at a home in Attleboro Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Around 11:28 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the Andover Avenue home after a health aide requested a well-being check.

Investigators also found a dead cat inside the home. Officials said authorities discovered evidence of a significant fire inside the house.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation shows the deaths were not suspicious, but the causes of the deaths and the fire remain under investigation by the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Attleboro Police and Fire Departments and State Police fire investigators are also investigating. Fire Marshal’s Office are also investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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